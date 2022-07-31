Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) Short Interest Down 59.5% in July

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a decline of 59.5% from the June 30th total of 37,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abrdn Australia Equity Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Australia Equity Fund by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abrdn Australia Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Australia Equity Fund by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Australia Equity Fund by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 20,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Australia Equity Fund by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 42,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 7,741 shares during the last quarter.

Get Abrdn Australia Equity Fund alerts:

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Stock Up 2.2 %

IAF traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.10. 31,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,133. Abrdn Australia Equity Fund has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $6.61.

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Dividend Announcement

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th.

(Get Rating)

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The fund makes its investments in firms operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Australia Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.