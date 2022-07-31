Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Acme United Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:ACU opened at $28.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $101.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.97. Acme United has a 1 year low of $28.65 and a 1 year high of $42.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Get Acme United alerts:

Acme United Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from Acme United’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Acme United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Paul G. Driscoll sold 1,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $44,174.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,940 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,035.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders sold 2,543 shares of company stock valued at $80,590 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 32.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Acme United by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 400,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,481,000 after acquiring an additional 5,516 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its position in shares of Acme United by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 465,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,677,000 after purchasing an additional 23,995 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acme United by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 15,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Acme United by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 24,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acme United by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. 60.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Acme United

(Get Rating)

Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Acme United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acme United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.