ACoconut (AC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $39,589.00

ACoconut (AC) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. One ACoconut coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0728 or 0.00000307 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ACoconut has a market cap of $193,855.28 and $39,589.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ACoconut has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ACoconut alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00037223 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000092 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00006963 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Etherconnect (ECC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ACoconut Profile

AC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. The official website for ACoconut is acbtc.fi. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ACoconut

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACoconut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ACoconut using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ACoconut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ACoconut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.