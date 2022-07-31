Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.29.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ACET shares. StockNews.com downgraded Adicet Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Adicet Bio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

NASDAQ ACET opened at $16.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.36. Adicet Bio has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $21.17. The company has a market cap of $675.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 2.29.

Adicet Bio ( NASDAQ:ACET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $24.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 million. Adicet Bio had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 93.18%. Research analysts expect that Adicet Bio will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 515,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,007,000 after acquiring an additional 240,000 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Adicet Bio by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 263,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,600,000 after buying an additional 120,711 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Adicet Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,628,000. Abingworth LLP lifted its stake in Adicet Bio by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Abingworth LLP now owns 2,115,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,892,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Adicet Bio by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

