Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 81 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,330 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $66,356.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10 shares in the company, valued at $1,170.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $66,356.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy J. Wilmott purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $120.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,251,280. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $124.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.64. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.96 and a 52 week high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 39.05% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DRI shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.65.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

