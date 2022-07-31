Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ABM Industries by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,919,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,811,000 after purchasing an additional 108,388 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,604,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,536,000 after buying an additional 261,413 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 1.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,578,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,776,000 after buying an additional 25,805 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,284,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,480,000 after buying an additional 57,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,232,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,329,000 after buying an additional 202,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Stock Performance

ABM Industries stock opened at $44.84 on Friday. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 12-month low of $38.08 and a 12-month high of $54.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 1.10.

ABM Industries Dividend Announcement

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ABM Industries

In other news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 3,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total transaction of $176,011.41. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,052 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,882.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joshua H. Feinberg purchased 6,330 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.16 per share, for a total transaction of $247,882.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 63,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,468,959.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 3,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total value of $176,011.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,052 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,882.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded ABM Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com downgraded ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird raised ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on ABM Industries from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

Further Reading

