Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 13,989 Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $908,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 444.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 221.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on KFY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Korn Ferry from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com raised Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Korn Ferry from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Korn Ferry Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of KFY stock opened at $65.51 on Friday. Korn Ferry has a 12-month low of $51.08 and a 12-month high of $84.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.40.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.18. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $721.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.98 million. Equities research analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Korn Ferry Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.02%.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

