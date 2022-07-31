Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 787 shares during the quarter. CBRE Group accounts for 1.3% of Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $3,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $347,784,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,871,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,613,755,000 after acquiring an additional 846,053 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 1,078.9% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 800,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,218,000 after purchasing an additional 732,672 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 345.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 941,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,176,000 after purchasing an additional 730,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 27,501.5% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 633,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,426,000 after buying an additional 630,884 shares in the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI set a $94.00 price target on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Monday, June 20th. Raymond James raised shares of CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CBRE Group Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $415,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 188,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,704,017.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CBRE opened at $85.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.49. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.68 and a 12-month high of $111.00.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.29. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. CBRE Group’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Articles

