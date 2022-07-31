Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,231 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,823 shares during the quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $2,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TPR. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 12.2% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 61,624 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 6,703 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners raised its holdings in Tapestry by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. SWS Partners now owns 62,039 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,772 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Tapestry by 2,507.1% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 50,264 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 48,336 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Tapestry by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 375,322 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $13,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Tapestry by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 90,996 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 8,714 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TPR shares. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $67.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Tapestry from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.18.

TPR opened at $33.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.82. Tapestry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.39 and a twelve month high of $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.37.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.11. Tapestry had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Tapestry announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the luxury accessories retailer to purchase up to 18% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

