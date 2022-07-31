Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Invests $1.03 Million in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 44,595 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 225.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. 74.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other First Financial Bancorp. news, Director William G. Barron sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total value of $70,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,423.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FFBC stock opened at $22.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.03. First Financial Bancorp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $26.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.32 and a 200-day moving average of $22.34.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 30.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.40%.

Separately, Stephens raised their target price on First Financial Bancorp. to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

