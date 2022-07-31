Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,516 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,250.0% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FCX opened at $31.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market cap of $45.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.08. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.31). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.12%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $321,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,273,856. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

FCX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wolfe Research cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.20.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

