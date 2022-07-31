Aigen Investment Management LP Boosts Stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 436.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,726 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,346 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia accounts for approximately 0.7% of Aigen Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $3,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2,750.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 178.0% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

NYSE:BNS opened at $60.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.98. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $54.23 and a fifty-two week high of $74.86.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.801 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on BNS shares. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$96.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. CIBC downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.90.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

