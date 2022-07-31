Aigen Investment Management LP Buys 15,589 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 112.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,589 shares during the period. Hilton Worldwide accounts for approximately 0.8% of Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $4,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sheets Smith Investment Management boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $141.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised Hilton Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Hilton Worldwide to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.82.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $128.07 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.41 and a fifty-two week high of $167.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.75. The firm has a market cap of $35.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.45 and a beta of 1.24.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.24. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 76.75% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $402,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 259,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,809,467.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $402,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 259,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,809,467.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland acquired 1,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $251,166.23. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 24,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,071,327.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,126,020 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

