Aigen Investment Management LP Grows Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 53.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,585 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $3,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAP. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,929,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,541,000 after acquiring an additional 74,627 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,883,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,890,000 after acquiring an additional 53,418 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 999,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,759,000 after acquiring an additional 39,329 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 919,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,546,000 after acquiring an additional 119,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 831,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,080,000 after acquiring an additional 32,195 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAP has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $247.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $294.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Stephens reduced their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $246.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Advance Auto Parts to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $266.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.17.

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $193.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.20. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.00 and a fifty-two week high of $244.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.02.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.82%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

