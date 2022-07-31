Aigen Investment Management LP Grows Stock Position in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) by 91.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 102,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,844 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Camping World were worth $2,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Camping World by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 972,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,301,000 after acquiring an additional 378,660 shares during the last quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Camping World by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 621,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,094,000 after acquiring an additional 53,590 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Camping World during the first quarter worth about $9,372,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Camping World by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 332,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,436,000 after acquiring an additional 15,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Camping World by 5,913.0% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 271,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,954,000 after acquiring an additional 266,619 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on CWH shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Camping World in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on Camping World from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet lowered Camping World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Camping World in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Camping World to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Camping World Trading Down 1.7 %

In related news, CEO Marcus Lemonis purchased 38,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.36 per share, with a total value of $1,010,906.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 121,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,201,422. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CWH opened at $27.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.32. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.85 and a 52 week high of $46.77. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.79.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.30). Camping World had a return on equity of 109.12% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Camping World Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th were issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.56%.

Camping World Profile

(Get Rating)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Further Reading

