Aigen Investment Management LP Has $4.19 Million Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 1,040.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,945 shares during the quarter. Xcel Energy accounts for 0.7% of Aigen Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $4,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,190,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,687,000 after buying an additional 1,755,729 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,609,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,643,000 after acquiring an additional 200,305 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,621,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,362,000 after acquiring an additional 295,321 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,222,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,036,000 after acquiring an additional 940,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,720,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,978,000 after acquiring an additional 296,420 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.90.

Insider Activity at Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

In related news, EVP Brett C. Carter sold 14,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $1,045,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,763,245.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Xcel Energy news, Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $152,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,620,466.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brett C. Carter sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $1,045,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,763,245.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $73.18 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.15 and a fifty-two week high of $76.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.69.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.22%.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

