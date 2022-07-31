Aigen Investment Management LP Has $5.86 Million Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 345.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,353 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,249 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Information Services makes up approximately 1.0% of Aigen Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $5,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FIS. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 17,192 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth $51,822,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.62.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $102.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.00 and a 12-month high of $150.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.03%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

