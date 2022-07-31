Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases 39,855 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 324.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,123 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,855 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Masco by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,229,307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,490,722,000 after acquiring an additional 615,687 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Masco by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,502,439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $807,701,000 after purchasing an additional 221,519 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Masco by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,453,874 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $382,971,000 after purchasing an additional 315,343 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Masco by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,403,661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $308,386,000 after purchasing an additional 100,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Masco by 3.1% in the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,118,639 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,051,000 after purchasing an additional 124,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Masco from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Masco from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Masco from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on Masco from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

Masco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $55.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.23. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $46.27 and a 1-year high of $71.06. The firm has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). Masco had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 3,870.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 49.34%.

Insider Transactions at Masco

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $520,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,997,105.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Masco news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $394,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at $572,820.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $520,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,997,105.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

