Aigen Investment Management LP Raises Position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 687.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,764 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,801 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Flex were worth $2,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flex by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 73,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 28,903 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Flex by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,742,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,942,000 after buying an additional 523,119 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Flex by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 95,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 16,602 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of Flex in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Flex by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 318,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,830,000 after buying an additional 97,567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Flex from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Argus raised Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

In other news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 6,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $121,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,077 shares in the company, valued at $2,107,386. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 5,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $83,505.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 161,531 shares in the company, valued at $2,531,190.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 6,755 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $121,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 117,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,107,386. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 637,237 shares of company stock worth $9,633,019 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FLEX opened at $16.80 on Friday. Flex Ltd. has a 12-month low of $13.63 and a 12-month high of $19.50. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.36.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Flex had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The company provides cross-industry technologies, including human-machine interface, internet of things platforms, power, sensor fusion, and smart audio.

