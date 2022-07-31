Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 48,654 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Aigen Investment Management LP cut its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 67.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,652 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 48,654 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 537.5% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 39.9% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 55.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Insider Transactions at International Business Machines

In related news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

International Business Machines Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $166.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.10.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $130.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $118.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.91 and its 200-day moving average is $132.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $146.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.14%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.