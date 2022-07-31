Akroma Hits One Day Volume of $6.00 (AKA)

Akroma (AKA) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. Akroma has a market cap of $8,942.03 and approximately $6.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Akroma coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Akroma has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,680.43 or 0.07212967 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.85 or 0.00162473 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

MeetPle (MPT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official website is akroma.io. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Akroma’s official message board is medium.com/akroma.

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akroma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Akroma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

