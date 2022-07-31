Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.66 EPS

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.66, Fidelity Earnings reports. Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 3.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Alexander & Baldwin updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.05-$1.11 EPS.

Shares of ALEX opened at $19.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 40.63 and a beta of 1.30. Alexander & Baldwin has a 1 year low of $17.05 and a 1 year high of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. This is a positive change from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.27%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,513,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,009,000 after acquiring an additional 61,930 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 14.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,026,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,133,000 after acquiring an additional 508,580 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 1.8% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,291,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,940,000 after acquiring an additional 23,306 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 1.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,257,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,165,000 after acquiring an additional 22,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 309,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Alexander & Baldwin to $22.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

