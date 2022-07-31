Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.66 EPS

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.66, Fidelity Earnings reports. Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 3.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Alexander & Baldwin updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.05-$1.11 EPS.
Alexander & Baldwin Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of ALEX opened at $19.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 40.63 and a beta of 1.30. Alexander & Baldwin has a 1 year low of $17.05 and a 1 year high of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.13.
Alexander & Baldwin Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. This is a positive change from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.27%.
Institutional Trading of Alexander & Baldwin
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Alexander & Baldwin to $22.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th.
Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile
Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alexander & Baldwin (ALEX)
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.