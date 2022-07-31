Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Price Target Lowered to $200.00 at JMP Securities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JMP Securities from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ARE. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $219.00 to $172.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $193.40.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Shares of ARE opened at $165.78 on Wednesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1 year low of $130.00 and a 1 year high of $224.95. The company has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $149.54 and a 200-day moving average of $175.83.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.01. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $643.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 255.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total transaction of $124,340.40. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 22,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,574,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total transaction of $124,340.40. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 22,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,574,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria acquired 3,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,555,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,555,077. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alexandria Real Estate Equities

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARE. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.