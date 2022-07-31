Alexco Resource (NYSE:AXU) & McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Head to Head Comparison

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Rating) and Alexco Resource (NYSE:AXU – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares McEwen Mining and Alexco Resource’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets McEwen Mining -46.05% -16.25% -12.01% Alexco Resource -90.08% -10.37% -9.02%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares McEwen Mining and Alexco Resource’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio McEwen Mining $136.50 million 13.52 -$56.71 million ($0.14) -27.78 Alexco Resource $17.16 million 4.85 -$2.51 million ($0.11) -4.65

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Alexco Resource has lower revenue, but higher earnings than McEwen Mining. McEwen Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alexco Resource, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

23.6% of McEwen Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.3% of Alexco Resource shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.5% of McEwen Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for McEwen Mining and Alexco Resource, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score McEwen Mining 0 0 2 0 3.00 Alexco Resource 0 2 0 0 2.00

McEwen Mining presently has a consensus price target of $13.75, indicating a potential upside of 253.47%. Alexco Resource has a consensus price target of $3.25, indicating a potential upside of 536.01%. Given Alexco Resource’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Alexco Resource is more favorable than McEwen Mining.

Volatility and Risk

McEwen Mining has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alexco Resource has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alexco Resource beats McEwen Mining on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining Inc. engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada. It also owns interests in the Fuller, Davidson-Tisdale, Buffalo Ankerite, and Paymaster exploration properties located in Canada; and a 49% interest in the San José mine located in Argentina. In addition, the company owns 100% interests in the Gold Bar and Tonkin properties located in Eureka County, Nevada; and interests in the Los Azules copper project located in the cordilleran region in the province of San Juan, Argentina. The company was formerly known as US Gold Corporation and changed its name to McEwen Mining Inc. in January 2012. McEwen Mining Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Alexco Resource

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, evaluation, development, and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 722 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, 1 quartz mining license and 50% of 3 quartz mining leases, 2 crown grants, and 6 fee simple lots and 7 surface leases located in Yukon Territory. Alexco Resource Corp. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

