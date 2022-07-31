Alien Worlds (TLM) Market Cap Tops $77.19 Million

Alien Worlds (TLM) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 30th. Over the last week, Alien Worlds has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Alien Worlds coin can currently be bought for $0.0296 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Alien Worlds has a market capitalization of $77.19 million and approximately $37.54 million worth of Alien Worlds was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004212 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.81 or 0.00609837 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001646 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002221 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00015509 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00034979 BTC.
Alien Worlds Coin Profile
Alien Worlds’ total supply is 5,617,135,616 coins and its circulating supply is 2,611,487,653 coins. Alien Worlds’ official Twitter account is @alienworlds.
Buying and Selling Alien Worlds
Receive News & Updates for Alien Worlds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alien Worlds and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.