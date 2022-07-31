Alien Worlds (TLM) Market Cap Tops $77.19 Million

Alien Worlds (TLM) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 30th. Over the last week, Alien Worlds has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Alien Worlds coin can currently be bought for $0.0296 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Alien Worlds has a market capitalization of $77.19 million and approximately $37.54 million worth of Alien Worlds was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Alien Worlds Coin Profile

Alien Worlds’ total supply is 5,617,135,616 coins and its circulating supply is 2,611,487,653 coins. Alien Worlds’ official Twitter account is @alienworlds.

Buying and Selling Alien Worlds

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alien Worlds directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alien Worlds should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alien Worlds using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

