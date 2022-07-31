ALL BEST ICO Price Up 6.3% Over Last 7 Days (ALLBI)

ALL BEST ICO (ALLBI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 31st. Over the last week, ALL BEST ICO has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar. ALL BEST ICO has a market capitalization of $5,290.77 and $359.00 worth of ALL BEST ICO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ALL BEST ICO coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ALL BEST ICO alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,761.18 or 0.99996915 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004211 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004714 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004006 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004206 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002152 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.11 or 0.00130925 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00032904 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004201 BTC.

About ALL BEST ICO

ALLBI is a coin. ALL BEST ICO’s total supply is 868,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 479,147,304 coins. ALL BEST ICO’s official Twitter account is @allbestico and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ALL BEST ICO is allbestico.com.

ALL BEST ICO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ALL BEST ICO.com and ALLBI Token is designed to enable everyone to make their own Cryptocurrency. In addition, participants will be able to use ALLBI Tokens to make payments to various merchants spanning across different industries. ALLBESTICO (ALLBI) is a cryptocurrency based on the Ethereum blockchain which belongs to a class of ERC20 token standard. The ERC20 token standard describes the functions and events that an Ethereum token contract has to implement. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALL BEST ICO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALL BEST ICO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ALL BEST ICO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ALL BEST ICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ALL BEST ICO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.