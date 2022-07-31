Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) Issues Earnings Results

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.17) EPS.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Price Performance

Shares of ASPS opened at $11.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $185.94 million, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.41. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a one year low of $8.07 and a one year high of $14.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 307,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,518 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.91% of Altisource Portfolio Solutions worth $3,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.82% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States, India, Luxembourg, Uruguay, and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

