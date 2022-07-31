Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.17) earnings per share.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Stock Down 2.5 %

ASPS opened at $11.58 on Friday. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $8.07 and a fifty-two week high of $14.58. The firm has a market cap of $185.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 307,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,518 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.91% of Altisource Portfolio Solutions worth $3,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.82% of the company’s stock.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States, India, Luxembourg, Uruguay, and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

