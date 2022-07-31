Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.22-$3.37 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.88 billion-$1.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.90 billion. Altra Industrial Motion also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.22-3.27 EPS.

Altra Industrial Motion Trading Up 7.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AIMC traded up $2.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.73. The stock had a trading volume of 331,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,726. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.46, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.07. Altra Industrial Motion has a fifty-two week low of $32.18 and a fifty-two week high of $64.24.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $498.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Altra Industrial Motion’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.00%.

AIMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 46.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the first quarter valued at $247,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 23.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the first quarter valued at $379,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the 1st quarter valued at $724,000.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

