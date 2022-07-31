Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Announces Earnings Results

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Altria Group updated its FY22 guidance to $4.79-$4.93 EPS.

MO opened at $43.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.19. Altria Group has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $57.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 219.51%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

