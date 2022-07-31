Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Altria Group updated its FY22 guidance to $4.79-$4.93 EPS.

Shares of MO stock opened at $43.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.19. Altria Group has a 12-month low of $41.00 and a 12-month high of $57.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.21%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 219.51%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Cowen reduced their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 286.2% in the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

