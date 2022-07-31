Altura 1-Day Volume Tops $972,460.00 (ALU)

Altura (ALU) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 31st. One Altura coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0241 or 0.00000101 BTC on exchanges. Altura has a market cap of $15.09 million and $972,460.00 worth of Altura was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Altura has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004202 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.89 or 0.00612815 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00015074 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00034957 BTC.

Altura Profile

Altura’s total supply is 990,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 625,757,088 coins. Altura’s official Twitter account is @altura_nft.

Buying and Selling Altura

