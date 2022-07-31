Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Increased to $200.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 48.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, June 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Amazon.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $187.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.45.

AMZN opened at $134.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $101.26 and a fifty-two week high of $188.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,522,927.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,870,622. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,522,927.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $10,528,337. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Savior LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,085.0% during the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,311.8% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 72.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

