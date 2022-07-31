Amcil Limited Declares Final Dividend of $0.03 (ASX:AMH)

Amcil Limited (ASX:AMH – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Thursday, July 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Amcil Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily manages separate client focused equity portfolios for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The firm invests in growth and value stocks of large cap and small cap companies to create its portfolios. Amcil Limited was founded in 1996 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

