Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Position Increased by JJJ Advisors Inc.

JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,783 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 568 shares during the quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Amdocs in the first quarter worth approximately $48,709,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 289.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 667,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,981,000 after acquiring an additional 496,399 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,731,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,571,000 after acquiring an additional 486,113 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,236,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,413,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 168.6% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 498,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,491,000 after acquiring an additional 312,913 shares during the period. 87.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOX traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.06. 516,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,300. Amdocs Limited has a one year low of $68.33 and a one year high of $88.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.29.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 12.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.43%.

DOX has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Amdocs from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

