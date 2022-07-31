American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 568,200 shares, a decrease of 49.7% from the June 30th total of 1,130,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 389,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

American Superconductor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMSC opened at $6.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.69. The company has a market capitalization of $175.17 million, a P/E ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.32. American Superconductor has a 1 year low of $4.23 and a 1 year high of $19.36.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). The business had revenue of $28.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.90 million. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 17.70% and a negative return on equity of 19.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American Superconductor will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at American Superconductor

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Superconductor

In other news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 8,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total transaction of $50,583.81. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,891.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 21,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total value of $118,401.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 700,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,819,414.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 8,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total transaction of $50,583.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,759 shares in the company, valued at $1,126,891.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 76,110 shares of company stock valued at $436,477 in the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Joule Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Cavalry Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Superconductor by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMSC. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of American Superconductor from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of American Superconductor to $11.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Superconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

