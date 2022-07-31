American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.

Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 957 shares during the quarter. American Tower comprises about 3.8% of Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $6,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on American Tower from $286.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Bank of America started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Sunday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on American Tower from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.00.

AMT opened at $270.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market cap of $125.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.86, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $220.00 and a 52 week high of $303.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.71.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $1.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.96%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,123.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,516.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

