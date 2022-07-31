American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.99 EPS

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99, RTT News reports. American Tower had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

American Tower Stock Performance

AMT stock traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $270.83. 1,821,179 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,025,717. The firm has a market cap of $125.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.86, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.71. American Tower has a 1-year low of $220.00 and a 1-year high of $303.72.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $1.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.96%.

Insider Activity at American Tower

Institutional Trading of American Tower

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,123.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of American Tower by 1.7% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 40.3% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners grew its position in shares of American Tower by 7.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.9% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hutner Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.2% in the first quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on AMT. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $286.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $268.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.00.

About American Tower

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Further Reading

