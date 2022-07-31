American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.99 EPS

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 30.44%. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded up $1.93 on Friday, reaching $270.83. 1,821,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,025,717. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The company has a market capitalization of $125.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.86, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $255.32 and a 200-day moving average of $247.71. American Tower has a twelve month low of $220.00 and a twelve month high of $303.72.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $1.43 per share. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $268.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $286.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Sunday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.00.

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Tower

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in American Tower by 1.7% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 40.3% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its position in American Tower by 7.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 2.9% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hutner Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in American Tower by 1.2% in the first quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

