American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. reduced its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 376,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,647 shares during the quarter. American Water Works makes up about 1.5% of Davis R M Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $62,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Water Works Trading Down 0.0 %

AWK stock opened at $155.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.43. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $129.45 and a one year high of $189.65. The stock has a market cap of $28.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.44.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.52 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 11.25%. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.78.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total value of $105,405.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,728,008.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total value of $149,740.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,098.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total value of $105,405.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,728,008.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American Water Works

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Articles

