AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Sold by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors lowered its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 161,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,652 shares during the quarter. AmerisourceBergen makes up approximately 0.9% of First Foundation Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $25,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABC. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 470,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,517,000 after acquiring an additional 26,996 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 11,356.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,149,000 after acquiring an additional 232,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Up 0.2 %

ABC stock opened at $145.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.26. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $113.68 and a 12 month high of $167.19. The company has a market cap of $30.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.23. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 349.46%. The firm had revenue of $57.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.44%.

Insider Activity at AmerisourceBergen

In other AmerisourceBergen news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other AmerisourceBergen news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total transaction of $1,621,205.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,975,237.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,027,855 shares of company stock worth $904,038,584 in the last 90 days. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on ABC shares. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $179.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.73.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Stories

