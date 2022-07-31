Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Acquires 2,286 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SCHP stock opened at $57.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.05. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $55.37 and a 12-month high of $64.15.

