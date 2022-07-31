Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Buys 157 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,392,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,453,000 after purchasing an additional 354,678 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,637,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,728,000 after buying an additional 40,337 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,306,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,257,000 after purchasing an additional 14,770 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,143,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,774,000 after acquiring an additional 9,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,102,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,620,000 after purchasing an additional 321,060 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of BATS EFAV opened at $65.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.64. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51.

