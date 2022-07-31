Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Grows Stake in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000.

NYSEARCA:TAN opened at $85.57 on Friday. Invesco Solar ETF has a 1 year low of $55.54 and a 1 year high of $101.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.70.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

