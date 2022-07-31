Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned 0.32% of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XPH. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF during the fourth quarter worth $359,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF during the fourth quarter worth $318,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,631,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA XPH opened at $42.87 on Friday. SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 1-year low of $37.94 and a 1-year high of $52.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.84.

About SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index. The S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index represents the pharmaceuticals sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

