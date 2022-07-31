Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $698,000 Stock Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,029 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 481.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,788,114 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,492 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,796,835 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,225,421 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $450,941,000 after purchasing an additional 811,000 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GSK in the 4th quarter valued at $26,475,000. Finally, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GSK in the 4th quarter valued at $11,089,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,775 ($21.39) to GBX 1,800 ($21.69) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. AlphaValue downgraded GSK to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on GSK in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised GSK from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,740 ($20.96) to GBX 1,900 ($22.89) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,787.50.

GSK Stock Performance

GSK opened at $42.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.63. GSK plc has a 1 year low of $37.80 and a 1 year high of $46.97. The company has a market capitalization of $85.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. GSK had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.97 billion. Equities analysts expect that GSK plc will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.383 dividend. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.23%.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

