Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 78,349,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,446,000 after buying an additional 7,037,773 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 76,688,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,984,417,000 after buying an additional 6,824,172 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 62,559,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066,179 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,705,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268,736 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,730,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,023,000 after buying an additional 1,126,185 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $33.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.45 and a 200 day moving average of $34.83. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $29.92 and a twelve month high of $40.83.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

