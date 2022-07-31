Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Trims Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:FAUG)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:FAUG – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,047 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.27% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FAUG. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the first quarter worth about $227,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter worth about $330,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 10,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter worth about $497,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FAUG opened at $36.56 on Friday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August has a 12 month low of $33.52 and a 12 month high of $38.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.21 and a 200-day moving average of $36.36.

