Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. lessened its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,821 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $247.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $245.78 and a 200-day moving average of $239.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $132.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $258.45.

Insider Activity

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at $9,027,492.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMGN. SVB Leerink began coverage on Amgen in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.23.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.