AMLT Price Reaches $0.0022 (AMLT)

AMLT (AMLT) traded down 45.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 31st. AMLT has a total market cap of $847,895.75 and approximately $318.00 worth of AMLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AMLT coin can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, AMLT has traded 49.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,494.10 or 0.99768652 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004250 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004756 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003985 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004244 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002171 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00131349 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00033008 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004234 BTC.

AMLT is a coin. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2017. AMLT’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 392,735,243 coins. AMLT’s official Twitter account is @AMLT_Token. AMLT’s official website is amlt.coinfirm.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinfirm is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It provides the tools for the user to execute digital-assets transactions through the Blockchain, on the platform. In order to assist on the transactions risk management, Coinfirm offers the users two transaction reports for free, the Ongoing Monitoring and the Standard Reports. Enterprise Reports are available for users at the platform for 12.50 USD. The AMLT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Coinfirm. The token can be used for prepaid services as well as to grant users the access rights of the platform. Additionally, users can provide data and ratings on other Coinfirm market participants thought the AMLT token mechanism. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMLT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMLT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AMLT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

